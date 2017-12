WR Keenan Allen picked off a Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half, the first INT of his career.

LB Hayes Pullard had the first fumble recovery of his three-year career.

RB Melvin Gordon went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his three-year career with 81 yards against the Jets Sunday.

QB Philip Rivers eclipsed 4,000 passing yards for the ninth time in his career and ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

TE Antonio Gates had a 27-yard reception in the second quarter, his longest of the season by 11 yards.

LB Korey Toomer, starting in place of the injured Denzel Perryman, had his first sack of the season.