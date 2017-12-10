Preview: Redskins at Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers surprisingly are in a battle for first place in the AFC West as they prepare to host the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Chargers got off to a woeful 0-4 start but have won six of their last eight games and now own the same record as division-leading Kansas City and Oakland.

Los Angeles’ turnaround has revolved around stellar play from Philip Rivers and receiver Keenan Allen, as well as an opportunistic defense that has forced a league-best 19 turnovers during the eight-game stretch. “If your turnover margin is where we are, you should win six of eight,” Rivers told reporters of the team’s plus-14 ratio during the span. “That is a direct correlation to winning. Not turning the football over and getting turnovers, that is as direct as you are going to get.” The Redskins are close to being eliminated from the NFC playoff picture, but quarterback Kirk Cousins (3,289 yards, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions) is having just as good a season as Rivers (3,292, 21, seven). “I respect, first of all, his longevity,” Cousins said of Rivers during a conference call. “He’s like the Terminator; he just says, ‘I’ll be back,’ no matter what happens. Injuries. Adversity around him. Coaching changes. Roster changes. He just keeps coming back, and his production has never really wavered.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -6. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (5-7): Inside linebacker Zach Brown leads the NFL with 117 tackles as he battles Achilles and hamstring injuries and is hoping he can make it through the season without rupturing the Achilles. “It’s always a concern, but if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, there’s nothing really you can do about it,” Brown told reporters. “You can be walking up the stairs and it can happen.” Washington is taking a long look at rookie running back Samaje Perine (team-best 465 yards), who gained just 38 yards in last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to Dallas after registering back-to-back 100-yard performances.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (6-6): Allen is the first player in NFL history to record 10-plus receptions, 100-plus yards and a touchdown catch in three consecutive games. He has 33 receptions for 436 yards and four scores during that stretch, and his 77 catches is tied for fourth in the league while his 1,032 receiving yards rank fifth. Defensive end Joey Bosa is fifth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks while cornerback Casey Hayward and free safety Tre Boston have recorded four interceptions apiece for a unit that is fourth in scoring defense (17.7 points).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Redskins hold a 7-3 lead in the all-time series and prevailed in the most recent meeting, 30-24 in overtime on Nov. 3, 2013.

2. Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (775 rushing yards) hasn’t fumbled in 249 touches this season after having a total of eight (losing six) over his first two NFL campaigns.

3. Washington OLB Ryan Kerrigan is one sack away from reaching double digits for the third time in four seasons.

PREDICTION: Chargers 30, Redskins 19