Chargers roll over Redskins

CARSON, Calif. -- Few would have believed that when the Los Angeles Chargers started the season 0-4, they would have any meaningful games in December.

But here they are, tied for first place in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers’ next game: a showdown with the Chiefs at Kansas City on Saturday.

Los Angeles remained among the hottest teams in the NFL with a 30-13 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday at StubHub Center.

The Chargers and the Chiefs, who beat the Oakland Raiders 26-15 on Sunday, go into Saturday’s game with 7-6 records.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers is looking forward to it.

“It’s one of my favorite places to play,” Rivers said of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. “The atmosphere on Saturday night is going to be as good as you’ll find anywhere.”

The Chargers have won seven of their last nine games. The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only NFL team to start a season 0-4 and make the playoffs.

Washington fell to 5-8 and was eliminated from playoff contention.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins labeled it a “disappointing effort.”

“We never got in a rhythm,” Cousins said. “When you don’t convert third downs, it’s tough to score points.”

Washington converted only 2 of 12 third downs into first downs. Los Angeles was much better -- 6-for-15.

Rivers completed 18 of 31 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns before being replaced by backup Kellen Clemens early in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen logged 100 or more receiving yards for the fourth week in a row and for the sixth time this season. Allen finished with six catches for 111 yards.

Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams added four catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Hunter Henry caught a touchdown pass while Travis Coons kicked three field goals for Los Angeles.

First-year coach Anthony Lynn said Rivers deserves the praise received for the Chargers’ run, but the credit must be shared.

”It’s not just him,“ Lynn said. ”It’s the offensive line, it’s the running backs stepping up ... the receivers running routes, getting open.

“The offense is clicking right now. It’s a nice rhythm. I love the balance we have right now.”

Los Angeles established that rhythm from the start, scoring on their game-opening possession. Coons put up the points with a 33-yard field goal for a 3-0 Chargers lead.

The Chargers pushed the lead to 10-0 later in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to Henry. Henry has become a Rivers target of late and has replaced Antonio Gates as the go-to tight end. Henry had four receptions for 50 yards Sunday and has 12 receptions during the previous two games.

On the final snap of the first quarter, Los Angeles added another field goal -- a 21-yard kick by Coons for a 13-0 lead. The field goal was the result of the game’s first turnover, an interception by Los Angeles linebacker Kyle Emanuel. Cousins aired out a pass that bounced off of the chest of Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams -- who probably should have made the pick himself -- with the ball landing in the hands of Emanuel, who returned it from midfield to the Washington 29.

The Redskins got their first points on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to tight end Vernon Davis near the right sideline of the end zone with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Washington kicker Nick Rose missed the extra point, leaving the Chargers with a 13-6 lead.

Los Angeles came right back with a touchdown on its ensuing play from scrimmage -- a 75-yard play-action pass from Rivers to Williams. Williams got behind the Washington secondary, pulled in Rivers’ missile-pass at the Redskins 30 and jogged unchallenged to the end zone for a 20-6 lead.

The Chargers added another three points with 2:26 to go in the second quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Coons to make it 23-6.

Running back Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard dive with six minutes left in the third quarter extended the lead to 30-6. Los Angeles got to the Washington 1-yard line on a 51-yard flea-flicker completion from Rivers to Allen.

In the fourth quarter, Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepted a Clemens pass and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

Now, it’s a short week of preparation for the Chargers before they play the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Rivers is ready to go, from the warmth of Southern California on Sunday (it was 81 degrees at kickoff) to the chill of the Midwest.

“Saturday night in Kansas City, about 38 degrees,” he said. “Pretty awesome.”

NOTES: Keenan Allen’s six receptions Sunday give him 84 for the season, a career high for the fifth-year player. ... Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung injured his right knee in the first quarter, limped gingerly off the field but later returned although his mobility appeared compromised. ... The Chargers have 10 interceptions in their past four games. ... Washington linebacker Chris Carter injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter. An air cast was applied and Carter left the field on a cart. ... Since beating Seattle on Nov. 5, the Redskins have lost five of their last six games. The lone win during that span was a 20-10 win over the New York Giants.