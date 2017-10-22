Preview: Cardinals at Rams

Adrian Peterson provided an instant spark in his debut with the Arizona Cardinals and aims to do more of the same when the team plays the role of visitor Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London. Peterson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Arizona’s 38-33 home triumph over Tampa Bay last Sunday, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in the process.

The 32-year-old Peterson, who was acquired from New Orleans for a draft pick on Oct. 10, gave a huge boost to a Cardinals ground attack that was averaging a mere 51.8 yards per game and this week will be facing a run defense that ranks 29th in the league (139.5 yards). Los Angeles is coming off its third win in four games, a 27-17 victory at Jacksonville that featured a 103-yard touchdown return by Pharoh Cooper on the opening kickoff. The Rams have a rushing threat of their own in Todd Gurley, who is fourth in the NFL with 521 yards and tied for first with seven TDs - including three of the receiving variety. Both teams also can get things done through the air, as Arizona’s Carson Palmer (1,856) is second in the league in passing yards while Los Angeles’ Jared Goff (1,484) ranks seventh.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Rams -3.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-3): Peterson became the ninth player in NFL history to record 50 100-yard rushing performances and needs 38 yards on Sunday to reach 12,000 for his career in the fourth-fewest amount of games (129). The former league MVP also is one rushing touchdown away from recording 100 in the fifth-fewest amount of contests and two shy of passing Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander for seventh place on the all-time list. Larry Fitzgerald can overtake Tim Brown (14,934) for sixth in NFL history with 81 receiving yards while Palmer, who ranks 12th all-time with 294 TD passes after snapping a tie with Warren Moon last week, trails John Elway by sixth for 11th place.

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-2): Los Angeles presents a major threat as it enters Week 7 first in the league in scoring at 29.8 points per contest. Kicker Greg Zuerlein tops the NFL in scoring with 69 points, going 17-for-18 on field-goal attempts and has converted all 18 of his extra-point tries. The Rams also are dangerous on special teams as Malcolm Brown returned a blocked punt by Cory Littleton for a touchdown against Tampa Bay to go along with Cooper’s score.

1. The Cardinals are 5-0-1 in their last six contests against NFC West rivals.

2. Cooper’s kickoff return, which was the first in the NFL this season, the longest in franchise history and the first for the Rams since 2005, helped earn him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

3. The trio of Palmer (302), Peterson (104) and Fitzgerald (107) is the only one in NFL history with 300, 100 and 100 TDs, respectively.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 31, Rams 23