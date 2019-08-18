Pollard flashes, Cowboys handle Rams

Aug 17, 2019; Honolulu, HI, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Ezekiel Elliott still holding out, rookie running back Tony Pollard had 51 yards on six touches, including a 14-yard touchdown run, as the visiting Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-10 on Saturday night.

Pollard, a fourth-round pick out of Memphis, totaled five carries for 42 yards on the ground. He broke two tackles and powered through two more Rams defenders at the goal line to cap the Cowboys’ first possession.

That finished Dak Prescott’s only series of the night, as he hit all five pass attempts for 64 yards on a 12-play, 97-yard drive. Mike White entered next and struggled, going 7 of 13 for 30 yards and an interception, before giving way to Cooper Rush (10 of 16, 83 yards, TD).

As usual, Sean McVay sat the Rams’ starters. Backup QB Blake Bortles went 7 of 11 for 62 yards and a TD, while rookie running back Darrell Henderson had 54 yards on 12 touches, including six catches for 38 yards.

