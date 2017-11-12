Preview: Texans at Rams

Unlike their next opponent, the bye week did not cause the Los Angeles Rams to lose any steam, and they look to keep the pedal pressed to the floor when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday. Los Angeles outscored its foes 60-17 in winning back-to-back games prior to the bye and returned from the break to put a 51-17 beating on the New York Giants last week.

The triumph, which helped give the Rams a one-game lead over Seattle in the NFC West, extended their winning streak to three games and marked the third time this season they eclipsed the 40-point mark. Jared Goff completed only 14 of his 22 pass attempts, but four were for touchdowns - including 52- and 67-yarders in the second quarter. Houston had won two of three before its bye week but has dropped two straight since, including last week’s 20-14 setback against Indianapolis. The Texans, who are two games out of first place in the AFC South, again will turn to Tom Savage at quarterback for the second straight game in the wake of rookie Deshaun Watson’s season-ending knee injury.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Rams -11. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE TEXANS (3-5): Houston has been scrambling to add depth at the quarterback position since Watson’s injury, as it has signed Matt McGloin, T.J. Yates and Josh Johnson over the past two weeks. McGloin, who played for Oakland from 2013-16, has since been released while Yates - who made seven starts in two previous stints with the club - and Johnson remain on the roster. The 31-year-old Johnson has not seen action in the NFL since appearing in two games with Cincinnati in 2013.

ABOUT THE RAMS (6-2): Los Angeles leads the NFL in scoring with an average of 32.9 points per game after posting a league-worst 14-point mark in 2016. With last week’s rout, the Rams became the 11th team in the Super Bowl era to record three victories with a margin of victory of at least 30 points over their first eight games of a season. Goff, who threw for 311 yards against the Giants, joined Todd Gurley - who rushed for a pair of scores in the win - as Rams who captured NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors this year with his performance.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gurley leads the NFL with 10 touchdowns and ranks second with 1,024 yards from scrimmage.

2. Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins has made seven of his league-high eight TD catches during his five-game streak.

3. Los Angeles is just 2-2 at home this season.

PREDICTION: Rams 44, Texans 10