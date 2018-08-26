Rams sit Goff, Gurley again, top Texans on missed FG

Nick Rose had plenty of leg but sent the ball wide right on a 57-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to hang on for a 21-20 victory over the visiting Houston Texans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a Week 3 preseason game Saturday afternoon.

As they have done all preseason, the Rams held quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley out of the game. The Texans, on the other hand, played quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave defensive ends J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney their first work in the preseason.

Watson was 3 of 6 for 15 yards with no touchdowns and an interception on a long pass on which he was planted by Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh as he let go of the ball.

For Los Angeles, John Kelly made another strong case for the team’s No. 2 running back job, rushing for 64 yards and two scores on 15 carries, including a strong 15-yard run up the middle to cap a 19-play, 12-minute drive to break a 14-14 tie on the first series of the second half.

Watt finished with a tackle, and Clowney had one pass defended.

