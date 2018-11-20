Rams slip past Chiefs in historic shootout

Jared Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns Monday, and linebacker Samson Ebukam scored touchdowns off a fumble return and interception as the Los Angeles Rams topped the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 54-51.

The shootout, moved from its originally scheduled site to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because of poor field conditions in Mexico City, lived up to its billing. It was the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50-plus points, and it was the highest-scoring Monday night game in league history.

Former Chief Marcus Peters seemingly preserved the victory by grabbing an interception on a pass by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ebukam effected with the errant throw by pressuring Mahomes.

That gave the Rams (10-1) the ball with 1:18 left after they converted three earlier turnovers into 21 points. However, Los Angeles then inexplicably threw three passes, one of which was incomplete, allowing Kansas City to preserve a timeout.

The Chiefs (9-2) got the ball back with 50 seconds left, but Mahomes threw his third interception, caught by Lamarcus Joyner.

Mahomes completed 33 of 46 passes for a career-high 478 yards and six touchdowns, but he turned the ball over five times. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill made 10 receptions for 215 yards and two scores, and tight end Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 127 yards and a score.

The Chiefs also scored a defensive touchdown on a 2-yard fumble return from Allen Bailey following a strip-sack by Justin Houston. The play gave Kansas City a 44-40 lead with 11:07 remaining.

Nonetheless, the Rams capitalized on the makeshift home game, prevailing on an emotional night when they observed recent tragedies from wildfires and a mass shooting.

Los Angeles went in front 47-44 on a Goff 7-yard scoring strike to Gerald Everett with 9:38 left. Mahomes put Kansas City back on top thanks to a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley with 2:50 to go.

Without any timeouts, Goff connected on a 40-yard pass to Everett with 1:49 remaining for the go-ahead score, which Los Angeles maintained with the two late interceptions.

Los Angeles receiver Brandin Cooks finished with eight catches for 107 yards.

Goff passed for touchdowns on each of the Rams’ first two series, connecting for 7 and 4 yards to Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds while picking on Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick both times. Goff went 10 of 13 on those drives while also capitalizing on five Kansas City penalties, staking Los Angeles to a 13-0 lead.

After going three-and-out on their first series, with two penalties, the Chiefs rallied for three straight scores, including TD passes of 25 and 21 yards from Mahomes to Hill and Hunt, respectively. The second touchdown provided a 17-16 edge and came in one play following a sack, strip and recovery by Bailey.

Rams standout Aaron Donald returned the favor with a sack-strip of Mahomes. Ebukam recovered the fumble and scored on an 11-yard return with 1:50 remaining in the half.

The Chiefs, however, roared back and scored with 13 seconds left as Mahomes fired an 8-yard strike to Conley. The PAT was missed, however, leaving the teams tied at 23 at halftime.

—Field Level Media