Rams outclass Chargers in battle of L.A.

Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and a score as the Los Angeles Rams remained undefeated with a 35-23 victory Sunday over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

It was the first meeting between the teams since both returned to Los Angeles. The Rams (3-0) moved to L.A. in 2016, while the Chargers (1-2) moved from San Diego before the start of the 2017 season.

Goff became the fourth Rams quarterback since 1958 to pass for at least 350 yards in consecutive games, along with Billy Wade, Kurt Warner and Marc Bulger. He also threw for 354 yards in a Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Goff’s three passing touchdowns matched his total from the first two weeks of the season. The Rams had 521 total yards of offense.

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods caught 10 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while Brandin Cooks caught seven passes for 90 yards.

The Rams won going away despite an interception in the end zone, a lost fumble and a missed field goal in the first half. They led only 21-13 after two quarters while out-gaining the Chargers 313-146 before halftime.

Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers was 18-of-30 for 226 yards and two TDs. Wide receiver Mike Williams had four catches for 81 yards and two TDs.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had 15 rushes for 80 yards. His 11-yard touchdown run with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter was his second rushing TD of the season and 20th in his career, tying him for seventh on the Chargers all-time list with Mike Tolbert.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard run from Gurley and never trailed. The Chargers answered immediately on Rivers’ 42-yard scoring strike to Williams, but Caleb Sturgis missed the extra point.

Woods caught his first TD pass of the game with 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as he hauled in a 3-yard pass from Goff.

The special teams gave the Rams a 21-6 lead in the second quarter, when Cory Littleton blocked a Drew Kaser punt in the end zone and Blake Countess recovered it for the touchdown. Kaser injured his right leg on the play and did not return.

Goff added two TD passes in the third quarter, improvising on a 53-yard scoring strike to Cooper Kupp and then hitting Woods on a 6-yard TD with 3:19 before the fourth quarter.

The Rams put the game away with 4:23 remaining deep in their own territory when they stopped the Chargers on fourth down.

