Preview: Eagles at Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles feature high-octane offenses that are fueled by the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2016 NFL draft. Top overall pick Jared Goff will look to lead the Rams to a victory at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday over the Eagles and Wentz, who was tabbed with the second overall selection of that draft.

“Obviously it’ll be fun to play against him, but I‘m more excited to play their team,” Goff (3,184 yards, 20 TDs, eight INTs) said of Wentz (3,009 yards, 29 TDs, six INTs) and the Eagles. “... They’re a great team and obviously one of the best in the league for a reason.” The Rams have their reasons, too, with Goff at the top of the list as the 23-year-old threw for two touchdowns for the second straight week and guided his team to its sixth win in seven outings with a 32-16 triumph at Arizona. Philadelphia was unable to clinch the NFC East title after seeing its nine-game winning streak snapped with a 24-10 loss to Seattle, but the Eagles can wrap up the division with either a win or tie or a Dallas loss or tie this week. Wentz, 24, threw for a season-high 348 passing yards against the Seahawks, but failed to throw for multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 4.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Rams -2.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE EAGLES (10-2): Nelson Agholor reeled in a touchdown pass for the second straight game to go along with seven receptions for 141 yards against the Seahawks. The 24-year-old has scored seven times to tie fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz for the team lead. Ertz, who ranks fourth among NFL tight ends with 57 receptions and 663 receiving yards, exited concussion protocol on Thursday and is in line to play versus Los Angeles. The running-back-by-committee approach of LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi and rookie Corey Clement failed to get untracked versus Seattle, but could get going against Los Angeles’ 27th-ranked rush defense (122.8 yards per game).

ABOUT THE RAMS (9-3): Todd Gurley leads the NFC with 1,502 scrimmage yards and is tied for first with 11 total touchdowns headed into a tilt versus a stingy Philadelphia rush defense that surrendered an NFL-best 68.1 yards per game. Sammy Watkins continues to make the most of limited receptions, finding the end zone in four of his last five games despite reeling in just 13 catches. Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree also scored a touchdown on a 41-yard interception return last week versus the Cardinals, but injured his left elbow while making a tackle to put his availability in question against Philadelphia.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Goff has thrown for 709 yards with five TDs and one interception in his past two home games.

2. The Eagles rank first in the NFL in point margin (plus-146) and third in offensive yards per game (385.1), while the Rams rank second (plus-139) and fourth (372.7), respectively.

3. Sunday’s contest will mark only the eighth time in the common draft era that two quarterbacks who went first and second overall will square off against the other.

PREDICTION: Rams 27, Eagles 21