Rams improve to 9-1 with victory over Seahawks

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected score in Graf 5

Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown for the 13th consecutive game as the Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish first half and then held on to earn a 36-31 victory over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams improved to an NFL-best 9-1, bouncing back from their first defeat of the season last week at New Orleans. Los Angeles has a 4 1/2-game lead in the NFC West and needs one more victory to wrap up consecutive division titles.

The Seahawks had one last chance to take the lead, but Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth down form the Rams’ 35-yard line with 19 seconds remaining.

The Rams went out in front for good at the start of the fourth quarter when Jared Goff hit tight end Tyler Higbee on a 10-yard scoring pass for a 26-21 lead. Goff was 28-of-39 for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks cut the lead to 26-24 on a 33-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal with 9:52 to play, then followed with an unsuccessful onside kick.

The Rams added a 20-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein and a 9-yard TD run from Brandon Cooks from there to take a 36-24 lead.

Cooks’ TD came one play after Rams linebacker Dante Fowler stripped Wilson of the ball and recovered the fumble deep in Seattle territory.

The Rams grabbed their first lead of the game with 2:48 left in the first half when Gurley took a pitch and ran 17 yards into the end zone. Gurley not only extended his franchise-record streak for consecutive games with a touchdown, it is also the longest active TD streak in the NFL.

Gurley’s touchdown was his NFL-leading 17th of the season.

The Seahawks gained 104 rushing yards in the first quarter, their second most in the opening quarter since 2001. The Seahawks scored two first-quarter TDs, the first on Wilson’s 8-yard pass to tight end Nick Vannett and the second on an 18-yard run by Rashaad Penny.

The L.A. defense made its presence known in the second quarter as defensive tackle Aaron Donald had two sacks on Wilson. Donald’s 12 sacks in 10 games this season are already a Rams single-season record for a defensive tackle, passing D’Marco Farr’s 11.5 in 1995.

Wilson completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Penny carried the ball 12 times for 108 yards. The Seahawks gained a season-best 273 yards on the ground.

The Rams are 2-0 against the Seahawks this season after earning a 33-31 victory at Seattle in Week 5, and they are 4-0 against NFC West opponents.

—Field Level Media