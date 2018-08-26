Tannehill sharp again, but Jackson leads Ravens to win

Ryan Tannehill took another step toward showing the Miami Dolphins he is ready for the season to begin, putting in a steady performance Saturday in his team’s 27-10 home loss in a Week 3 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The visitors may have finished well in front, but it was Miami who held the lead at the half — 10-3 — which was how long its starting quarterback was in the game. Tannehill, who missed all of last season following surgery last August to repair a torn ACL, was 11 of 16 for 115 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers. He did fumble twice, but he recovered them both.

Tannehill is 29 of 39 for 247 yards, the one touchdown and no interceptions — good for a passer rating of almost 100.0 — this preseason.

Across the field, the Ravens went with Robert Griffin III as the starting quarterback, giving No. 1 QB Joe Flacco the night off. Griffin was 9 of 15 for 66 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rookie Lamar Jackson was 7 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown pass and also ran for 39 yards on three carries, one of them a 19-yard score.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the team’s decision on whether to keep Griffin and carry three QBs will go “right to the wire.”

