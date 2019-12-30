Dolphins cornerback Howard arrested in domestic incident

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested on a domestic violence charge Sunday night in Davie, Fla.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, an argument between Howard and his fiancee became physical when he allegedly grabbed both of her arms and pushed her against a mirrored wall at their home. She fell down and landed on his crutches, and police observed scratches and redness on her right arm, per the report.

“We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Howard was charged with one count of domestic battery and his bond was set at $3,000, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office website. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Monday afternoon that he was in the process of making bail.

According to the police report, Howard and the woman have been living together for six years and have three children together.

Howard, 26, played only five games this season before landing on injured reserve in October with a knee injury.

The 2016 second-round pick made the Pro Bowl on 2018 after leading the NFL with seven interceptions.

Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million contract with the Dolphins in May and is under contract through the 2024 season.

He had 17 tackles and one interception in 2019, raising his career totals to 140 tackles with 12 picks and 35 passes defended in 40 games (39 starts).

—Field Level Media