Preview: Jets at Dolphins

When the New York Jets defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, it looked like a matchup of two of the league’s worst teams. Both clubs have emerged as surprise contenders in the wide-open AFC East, however, and Sunday’s rematch at Miami could play a big role in how the division shakes out.

The Dolphins have won two straight following back-to-back ugly defeats, including a 20-6 loss at New York. Miami pulled off an incredible comeback to win 20-17 at Atlanta last week after trailing 17-0 at halftime. The Jets had their unlikely three-game winning streak snapped with a 24-17 setback against New England last week. They squandered a 14-0 lead but were hurt when an apparent touchdown was ruled a fumble and a touchback on a controversial call.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Dolphins -3. O/U: 38

ABOUT THE JETS (3-3): New York leaned on quarterback Josh McCown last week and he torched the Patriots’ struggling secondary for 334 yards, but they hope to have leading rusher Bilal Powell (calf) back on Sunday. Taking care of the ball has been the biggest concern for the Jets as they have committed 11 turnovers - at least one in every game and three last week. Stopping the run also has been an issue, as New York has allowed at least 118 yards on the ground in every contest other than the first meeting the Dolphins, who managed only 30.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-2): Miami’s offense had been dismal until its third-quarter revival against the Falcons. The Dolphins rank last in the league in passing and could be without No. 2 receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) for a second straight game, but running back Jay Ajayi broke out of a slump with 130 yards last week. The league’s third-best scoring defense has kept the Dolphins in games and is excellent against the run, ranking fourth in the NFL.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ajayi has averaged 109.5 rushing yards in his last six games against AFC East opponents.

2. Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins has caught a touchdown pass in two straight contests.

3. Miami DE Cameron Wake has registered 3 1/2 sacks in his last four games overall and 6 1/2 in his last six AFC East matchups.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 17, Jets 16