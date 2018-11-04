Dolphins intercept Darnold 4 times, beat Jets 13-6

EditorsNote: resent with minor tweaks

Rookie Jerome Baker broke open a close game with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the host Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 13-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Miami (5-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. New York (3-6) has lost three games in a row.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was intercepted a career-high four times — by Baker, by fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso and by safeties T.J. McDonald and Walt Aikens.

Miami led 6-3 when Baker made his play, cutting in front of a receiver on the right sideline. It was Baker’s first career interception, and it was preceded at the start of the play by a bad shotgun snap from center Spencer Long, who has a dislocated middle finger.

Long misfired on numerous snaps, and it hurt Darnold’s timing. Long finally was replaced by Jonotthan Harrison with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins backup quarterback Brock Osweiler improved his record to 2-2 since replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). Osweiler passed for just 139 yards and took four sacks but did not have a turnover.

Miami opened the scoring on Jason Sanders’ 43-yard field goal with 12:39 left in the second quarter. That drive was set up by Alonso’s interception.

The Dolphins took a 6-0 lead on Sanders’ 27-yard field goal with 1:11 left in the half. Miami might have had more on that drive, but Jets safety Jamal Adams blitzed and knocked down a third-down pass by Osweiler.

Just before the half, Darnold helped get New York on the board, moving his team 45 yards on seven plays. That set up Jason Myers’ 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Jets had a chance to tie the score with 12:37 left in the fourth quarter, but Myers missed, way right, on a 50-yard field goal attempt. That miss snapped Myers’ streak of 12 consecutive successful field goals.

After Baker’s score, Myers booted a 56-yard field goal, cutting Miami’s lead to 13-6 with 6:03 left in the fourth. However, two more Darnold interceptions after that field goal ended New York’s hopes.

—Field Level Media