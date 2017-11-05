Preview: Raiders at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with a Pro Bowl running back this week in a bid to jumpstart their team while the Oakland Raiders are hoping the return of their bruising back can provide a jolt to their ailing offense. The Dolphins and Raiders aim to turn around their fortunes at the other’s expense on Sunday night in Miami.

Coach Adam Gase took his team to task after its NFL-worst offense was blanked for the second time in five games in an embarrassing 40-0 throttling by Baltimore on Oct. 26. The Dolphins experienced an impromptu face lift after jettisoning Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, thereby shuffling the rushing duties to Kenyan Drake and third-down specialist Damien Williams. A lack of a running game made Derek Carr and the Raiders one-dimensional last week, with the club falling for the fifth time in six games following a 34-14 setback to Buffalo. “Halfway mark, we’re 3-5. That’s not what we were looking for. but it’s what we’ve earned to this point,” Oakland coach Jack Del Rio said.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Raiders -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (3-5): Carr followed up his 417-yard explosion versus Kansas City with a 313-yard effort against Buffalo, but he also tossed two interceptions for the third time in five contests. Michael Crabtree saw his three-game touchdown streak end last week, while Amari Cooper’s breakout effort against the Chiefs was followed by a pedestrian 48-yard performance last week. Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack has been held in check of late, registering just a half-sack over his last four games.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (4-3): Jay Cutler is expected to return under center after a one-game absence due to multiple cracked ribs, provided the veteran quarterback has a high pain tolerance. “From what basically I’ve been told, it’s going to come down to how painful is it going to be when he starts throwing, moving around the pocket, getting hit?” Gase told reporters. Jarvis Landry has proven to be a familiar target as he ranks second in the league with 50 catches - albeit for only an eight-yard average. Fellow wideout DeVante Parker is set to return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami DE Cameron Wake has recorded a team-leading six sacks in his last seven games and will square off against Oakland RT Marshall Newhouse, who has been slowed by a foot injury.

2. The Raiders are minus-6 in turnover differential this season after finishing the 2016 campaign at an NFL best-tying plus-16.

3. The Dolphins’ offense ranks last in the league in points (13.1) and yards per game (252).

PREDICTION: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16