Unbeaten Dolphins get tricky to keep Raiders winless

Jakeem Grant caught two touchdown passes — including the go-ahead score on a trick play — to lead the unbeaten Miami Dolphins past the visiting Oakland Raiders 28-20 on Sunday afternoon.

Miami (3-0) was also led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who completed 17 of 23 passes for 289 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

But the winning touchdown pass was thrown by wide receiver Albert Wilson, who got the ball on an end around and tossed it to Grant for a 52-yard play.

Wilson then iced the game by running 74 yards with a shovel pass from Tannehill to increase the margin to 11.

The Raiders (0-3), who blew a double-digit lead for the second straight week, have been outscored 37-3 in the fourth quarter this season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 27-of-39 passes for 345 yards and one touchdown But he was intercepted twice by Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, including once in the end zone when Oakland was driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown.

Oakland’s Jordy Nelson caught six passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders scored the first time they got the ball as Nelson took a short pass and turned it into a 61-yard gain. Two plays later, Nelson was alone in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown grab.

On Oakland’s next possession, Nelson got free again, this time for a 66-yard play. But on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Davon Godchaux and Akeem Spence stuffed fullback Keith Smith for no gain, keeping the Raiders from extending their lead.

Miami tied the score in the second quarter on a spectacular 34-yard pass from Tannehill to Kenny Stills, who caught the ball in the back of the end zone on the dead run and crashed into a back wall. He remained in the game.

On the previous play, the Raiders had appeared to stop Miami, but off-setting penalties forced third down to be replayed.

The Raiders took a 10-7 lead on Mike Nugent 25-yard field goal with 3:35 left in the first half. The drive had been stopped around midfield, but a roughness penalty — Spence was ejected on the play — kept the drive alive. The march eventually went 68 yards on 14 plays.

Oakland extended its lead to 17-7 with 2:58 left in the third quarter as Marshawn Lynch — on third-and-goal from one foot away — jumped over the pile for a touchdown.

Miami cut its deficit to 17-14 with 55 seconds left in the third as Grant ran 18 yards on another Tannehill shovel pass, and the Dolphins then controlled the fourth quarter.

