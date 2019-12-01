Dolphins rally to continue Eagles' woes

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins scored 23 unanswered points to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 on Sunday.

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 passes and rallied the Dolphins (3-9) from a 28-14 deficit.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had seven catches for a career-high 159 yards and two scores.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was 28 of 46 for 310 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles dropped their third in a row and fell to 5-7.

The Eagles did close within 37-31 late on Jake Elliott’s third field goal. Their onside kick was recovered by the Dolphins.

Wentz tossed a Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play but the pass was intercepted.

Trailing 10-0, Fitzpatrick rallied to toss a 43-yard touchdown pass to Parker, who outjumped Ronald Darby and scampered down the sideline.

Down 13-7, the Dolphins scored on a trick play as punter Matt Haack tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders with 4:40 left in the second for a 14-13 lead. Sanders became the first kicker to catch a touchdown pass since Jim Turner of the Denver Broncos in 1977.

But the Eagles responded as Wentz threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this time a 15-yarder to rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with six seconds left. After a successful two-point conversion, the Eagles took a 21-14 lead.

On their first drive of the second half, the Eagles marched down the field and Wentz threw his third touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Alshon Jeffery for a 28-14 advantage.

Parker hauled in his second touchdown catch, a 17-yarder from Fitzpatrick to close the Dolphins within 28-20 with 8:45 left in the third. The extra point sailed wide right.

Miami cut into the lead again as Mike Gesicki caught a 14-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick with 1:10 remaining in the third. The two-point conversion failed.

The Dolphins scored a touchdown on their fifth straight possession and pushed ahead 34-28 with 11:06 to go in the fourth as Patrick Laird plunged in from 4 yards out. Laird also caught the two-point conversion pass from Fitzpatrick.

Sanders drilled a 51-yard field goal with 3:37 left for a 37-28 Miami advantage.

—Field Level Media