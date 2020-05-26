Dolphins' Ross: There will be football in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Dec 15, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross greets fans before the game between the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spoke confidently Tuesday when asked to assess the likelihood of the 2020 NFL season being played as scheduled.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said in an appearance on CNBC.

Ross is not quite as certain about fans being permitted to attend games at Hard Rock Stadium, but management is working toward the goal of holding at least 15,000 fans in a checkerboard seating arrangement that meets social distancing standards. The franchise is also being certified in sanitation and cleanliness practices that could allow for a larger number of fans on gameday.

“Real question is: Will there be fans in the stadium? Right now, today, we’re planning to have fans in the stadium,” he said.

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel released his limited-capacity plan publicly earlier this month. The Pittsburgh Steelers went forward with sales of single-game tickets but allotted only 50 percent of the stadium’s capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL has not yet taken an official position on whether fans would be allowed. Commissioner Roger Goodell said during the NFL draft the health and safety of fans would be of utmost importance, but the league isn’t planning to make a rushed decision on what equates as a massive revenue driver for all teams.

The league released its schedule with the opener set for Sept. 10 in Kansas City. But team facilities remain closed and practice fields are empty in a first-of-its-kind offseason that involved only virtual team meetings and workouts.

“The NFL, I think, will be ready to go,” Ross said.

—Field Level Media