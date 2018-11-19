Dolphins QB Tannehill could return Sunday at Colts

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will not rule out playing Ryan Tannehill at quarterback this week.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 4, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs off the field after a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Tannehill, out with a right shoulder capsule injury since Oct. 7, is picking up the intensity in his throwing program and Gase said the Dolphins consider him day-to-day.

“I’m not going to rule him out,” Gase said. “If he comes to me and says he feels great ...”

Tannehill is throwing the ball at distances approaching 50 yards and is will test his strength with consecutive workouts later in the week.

Gase said it will be on Tannehill to be honest with his status Wednesday. If he can go all out, he will likely get the call at Indianapolis on Sunday.

“I don’t know how he feels,” Gase said, “he has to tell me.”

When Tannehill returns, he won’t have wide receiver Jakeem Grant. The 26-year-old Grant was expected to be placed on injured reserve Monday with a season-ending Achilles injury, the Miami Herald reported.

Grant suffered the injury during the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss at Green Bay on Nov. 11. The tendon was not ruptured and he is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp in 2019, sources told the newspaper.

In his third season with Miami, Grant appeared in 10 games and caught 21 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Grant also ranks second in the NFL in both kickoff returns (29.7-yard average) and punt returns (16.3). He scored on a 102-yard kick return against the Tennessee Titans in the season opener and scored on a 71-yard punt return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.