Dolphins outlast Titans, weather for 27-20 win

In the longest game since the AFC-NFC merger, wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Kenny Stills scored on long touchdowns as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-20 on Sunday afternoon in a weather-delayed contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game in the third quarter due to an elbow injury. He was replaced by Blaine Gabbert. Tennessee also lost standout left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) and tight end Delanie Walker (lower leg).

The game featured two lengthy lightning delays, 1:57 in the second quarter and 2:02 in the third.

Grant snapped a 10-10 tie, scoring on a 102-yard kickoff return with 14:04 left in the fourth quarter. Less than four minutes later, Stills scored over the top of Tennessee’s defense on a 75-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill, who made his comeback after missing the previous 20 games due to knee surgery.

Tannehill completed 20 of 28 passes for 230 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns. Both TDs were to Stills, who caught four passes for 106 yards.

Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones grabbed two interceptions, the second one thwarting a deep Titans drive that could have tied the score 24-24.

The Titans took a 3-0 lead on the game’s first possession as Ryan Succop connected on a 47-yard field goal.

Tennessee appeared ready to make it 10-0 after getting a first-and-goal at the Miami 5 early in the second quarter.

However, the Dolphins came up with a goal-line stand. That turned out to be the turning point of the first half as Miami immediately drove 98 yards on 12 plays, taking a 7-3 lead on Tannehill’s 10-yard scoring throw to Stills. The 98-yard drive was Miami’s longest since 1989.

In the third quarter, Mariota took a hit on his right hand after being knocked down by Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes.

On Mariota’s next throw, he missed high and was picked off by Jones. During the run-back, defensive end Andre Branch made a crack-back block on Lewan, flooring him and setting off a brief skirmish between the teams. Lewan was removed from the game following the play.

Miami took command of the game with the touchdowns by Grant and Stills. However, Tennessee’s Darius Jennings ran a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Titans’ deficit to 24-17 with 10:11 to play.

The Titans had crossed midfield when Jones intercepted a Gabbert pass, and Jason Sanders’ 30-yard field goal iced the game with 3:49 to go.

Succop made a 53-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining, but the Dolphins recovered the ensuing onside kick.

