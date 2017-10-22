Preview: Ravens at Vikings

Despite an injury-riddled offensive backfield, the Minnesota Vikings are in good shape in the NFC North. The Vikings will try to win their third straight game and remain atop the division standings when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Vikings seem to have found an answer to their injury woes at quarterback with Case Keenum excelling in place of Sam Bradford (knee), and Jerick McKinnon has put up big numbers in two games since rookie running back Dalvin Cook was lost for the season. Minnesota has the benefit of leaning on one of the league’s best defenses, which has been especially tough against the run. Baltimore is coming off a bad loss – 27-24 in overtime to visiting Chicago – and has plenty of problems on both sides of the ball. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2013.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Vikings -5.5. O/U: 39

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-3): Baltimore’s passing game is a mess, as Joe Flacco has thrown one touchdown pass and six interceptions over the last four games and the team ranks 31st in the league in passing. Second-year running back Alex Collins has been a pleasant surprise, leading the league at 6.44 yards per carry, but he has yet to find the end zone. Baltimore’s once-vaunted defense still is tough against the pass but has been gashed on the ground of late, as it gave up 231 rushing yards against the Bears.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (4-2): Minnesota has won back-to-back divisional games and has held three straight opponents under 275 total yards. The Vikings rank third against the run and have allowed more than 100 rushing yards only twice in six games. Keenum has been efficient in Bradford’s absence, throwing five touchdown passes and one interception while taking advantage of a talented receiving corps led by Adam Thielen, who leads the NFC with 489 receiving yards on 38 catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota DE Everson Griffen ranks second in the NFC with seven sacks and has recorded at least one in every game this season.

2. Baltimore WR Mike Wallace, who played for the Vikings in 2015, has three touchdown receptions in two career meetings with his former team.

3. Ravens LB C.J. Mosley leads the league with 55 tackles.

PREDICTION: Vikings 23, Ravens 17