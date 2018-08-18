Cousins, Murray struggle as Vikes fall to Jags

Kirk Cousins and Latavius Murray each had their fair share of troubles as the Minnesota Vikings lost 14-10 to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason action Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cousins, coming off a perfect debut against Denver last week, completed 3 of 8 passes for 12 yards in playing four series. Murray, meanwhile, only gained 12 yards on six rushes, fumbling twice.

Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian didn’t fare much better for Minnesota, going 5-for-10 for 46 yards. Rookie running back Mike Boone had the most impressive day on offense, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Blake Bortles played the first half for the Jaguars and completed 12 of 20 passes for 159 yards along with throwing a pick. Leonard Fournette gained 12 yards on eight carries and added a touchdown.

Before the game, the Vikings honored late offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died unexpectedly last month as the result of arteriosclerotic heart disease.

Jacksonville played without cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler due to suspensions for violating team rules.

