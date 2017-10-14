FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 15, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 6 days ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LG Nick Easton (calf) will sit out when the Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

WR Stefon Diggs (groin) will sit out when the Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

QB Sam Bradford of the Minnesota Vikings was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Bradford returned last week from a three-game absence due to an ailing left knee, but he aggravated the injury late in the first half of Monday night’s 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears. Bradford did not practice all week.

S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Sendejo returned to practice Friday.

QB Case Keenum will return to the starting role against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as Minnesota Vikings starter Sam Bradford (knee) will miss the contest. Keenum will get his fourth start of the season against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. He came in for Bradford against the Bears and finished with 140 yards on 17-of-21 passing and a touchdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.