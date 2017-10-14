Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

LG Nick Easton (calf) will sit out when the Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

WR Stefon Diggs (groin) will sit out when the Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

QB Sam Bradford of the Minnesota Vikings was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Bradford returned last week from a three-game absence due to an ailing left knee, but he aggravated the injury late in the first half of Monday night’s 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears. Bradford did not practice all week.

S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Sendejo returned to practice Friday.

QB Case Keenum will return to the starting role against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as Minnesota Vikings starter Sam Bradford (knee) will miss the contest. Keenum will get his fourth start of the season against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. He came in for Bradford against the Bears and finished with 140 yards on 17-of-21 passing and a touchdown.