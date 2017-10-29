Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

The Minnesota Vikings promoted center Cornelius Edison from the practice squad on Saturday. The Vikings had an open spot on the 53-man roster following the one-game suspension of safety Andrew Sendejo, who received the ban from the NFL for a flagrant violation of safety-related playing rules in last Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Edison joins the Vikings’ active roster in advance of Sunday’s game in London against the Cleveland Browns. He spent the first seven weeks of the season on the practice squad.