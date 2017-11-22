FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 23, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Andrew Sendejo was limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a groin and hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. If he can’t play, Anthony Harris will start for the fourth time this season. He had a team-high seven tackles including a forced fumble that he recovered inside the Vikings’ 1-yard line last week.

RT Mike Remmers was limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a concussion that kept him out of the past two games. If he can’t play, Rashod Hill will get his third straight start. Hill has played well in Remmers’ place.

DE Brian Robison was limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a lower back injury that sidelined him on Sunday. If he can’t play, the Vikings will continue to give extra reps to Stephen Weatherly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.