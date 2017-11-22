Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

SS Andrew Sendejo was limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a groin and hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. If he can’t play, Anthony Harris will start for the fourth time this season. He had a team-high seven tackles including a forced fumble that he recovered inside the Vikings’ 1-yard line last week.

RT Mike Remmers was limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a concussion that kept him out of the past two games. If he can’t play, Rashod Hill will get his third straight start. Hill has played well in Remmers’ place.

DE Brian Robison was limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a lower back injury that sidelined him on Sunday. If he can’t play, the Vikings will continue to give extra reps to Stephen Weatherly.