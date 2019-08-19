Vikings take down Seahawks in Wilson's debut

Aug 18, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) warms up before the game against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson threw for 82 yards in his preseason debut, but the Minnesota Vikings used strong performances from their backup quarterbacks to beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-19 on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Wilson and Vikings starter Kirk Cousins each played two series and led their teams to one field goal. Wilson finished 6 of 9 and added two carries for 9 yards on the ground, while Cousins went 6 of 8 for 68 passing yards.

Sean Mannion entered next for the Vikings and was up and down. He went 11 of 14 for 88 yards with a touchdown but also threw an interception, which DeShawn Shead returned 88 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Third-stringer Kyle Sloter helped the Vikings pull it back, going 11 of 13 for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Paxton Lynch relieved Wilson and had a much rougher outing than his opener against Denver. He finished 6 of 15 for 67 yards. Recently signed ex-Ohio State star J.T. Barrett missed all three passes, throwing an interception, in minimal action.

—Field Level Media