Saints FB Line retires after seven seasons

New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line retired Wednesday after seven NFL seasons.

The 29-year-old rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added 161 receiving yards and four touchdown catches in 75 games (22 starts) with the Saints (2017-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2013-16).

“As I look back on the last seven seasons in the NFL I cannot help but to feel extremely proud,” Line wrote on Instagram. “I have never bragged about my accomplishments, but knowing the odds and ignoring them, and choosing to instead believe in myself, my faith, and the support of my loving wife and family is something I am proud of.

“The decision to retire is NOT easy, which is true for most competitors. This decision is something I have prayed about and communicated with those that I love. The game of football will never leave me and I hope to share and teach the positive experiences I had along the way in the future.”

Line played 12 games in 2019. He missed the final regular-season game and the Saints’ playoff loss to the Vikings with a knee injury.

—Field Level Media