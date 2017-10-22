Preview: Falcons at Patriots

Just another regular-season game? Try convincing the Atlanta Falcons, who have to blot out the stinging memory of the biggest one that got away when they visit the New England Patriots on Sunday night for a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl. For those living in a cave, Atlanta led the Patriots by 25 points in the third quarter before losing in overtime.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn knows his team cannot be too preoccupied with exacting revenge, particularly since it has dropped its last two games - both at home and both to AFC East opponents - and blew a 17-point lead in last week’s stunning 20-17 loss to Miami. ”It’s not anything that you need to use for motivation,“ Quinn told reporters. ”You don’t get to go replay it. Yeah, there’s a part of that that’s motivation, for sure, but it wasn’t a driving force for us.“ New England coach Bill Belichick isn’t one for sentiment and doesn’t want the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to be a topic of conversation - particularly when his team already has lost twice at home this season. “We’ve been given really highly strict rules that we are not allowed to talk about that game, so you’re not really going to get any information from anyone about that,” tight end Rob Gronkowski told reporters.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Patriots -3.5. O/U: 56

ABOUT THE FALCONS (3-2): Matt Ryan established career highs in passer rating (117.1) and yards (4,944) en route to winning NFL MVP honors last season, but he’s thrown for as many interceptions as touchdowns (six) after tossing 38 scoring passes versus only seven picks a year ago. Quinn said there will be an emphasis on getting the ball into the hands of stud wideout Julio Jones, who has 25 receptions on the season but has yet to reach the end zone. Atlanta has a potent two-pronged backfield featuring Devonta Freeman (five TDs) and Tevin Coleman, who have combined for 566 rushing yards through five games. Nose tackle Grady Jarrett notched three sacks in the Super Bowl but has yet to post one this season.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (4-2): Tom Brady threw for 466 yards in the stirring Super Bowl comeback and has continued to air it out this season, leading the NFL with 1,959 yards while throwing for 13 touchdowns against only two interceptions. Brady will have the benefit of looking for Gronkowski, who missed the Super Bowl but has 26 receptions and four touchdowns in five games. Mike Gillislee has been the lead back for much of the season, but Dion Lewis had a season-high 11 carries and rushed for 52 yards and a score against the Jets. New England’s defense still ranks last in the NFL with 440.7 yards allowed per game but has yielded a total of 31 points over the last two weeks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brady has averaged 331.8 yards while throwing for 11 TDs and two interceptions in five games versus Atlanta.

2. Ryan has throwing a scoring pass in 24 straight games, the longest active streak in the league.

3. Patriots WR Chris Hogan has five TD passes in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Falcons 30, Patriots 26