Brady, Patriots beat Panthers; Newton exits

Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady was sharp in his preseason debut, while Cam Newton left his debut with a foot injury as the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 10-3 on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Newton hurt his left foot while getting sacked to end the third series. He limped off the field, received treatment on the sideline and was taken to the locker room before being ruled out. He finished 4 of 6 for 30 yards, taking two sacks.

Brady went 8 of 12 for 75 yards on three possessions, with two drives ending in punts before an 85-yard touchdown drive. Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham — not veteran backup Brian Hoyer — entered next and played the rest of the game. He finished 15 of 19 for 134 yards.

Panthers first-round pick Brian Burns had two more sacks, giving him four in the preseason, and one forced fumble. Third-round quarterback Will Grier entered third at quarterback, after Kyle Allen, and went 4 of 8 for 44 yards.

