Gronk: Football 'always an option,' but not in '19

Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, but the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to get back in the game.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,’” Gronkowski said Tuesday in an announcement he teased earlier via social media. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.”

Gronkowski retired in March, but New England Patriots’ fans remain hopeful he will come back. Gronkowski would need to file the appropriate paperwork by Nov. 30 to play this season, and he reiterated Tuesday — while formally announcing his Super Bowl party plans in Florida — that football isn’t a priority at the moment.

“What’s better, me playing or me hitting this party?” Gronkowski chuckled.

Gronkowski said the beach music festival would be the place to be Super Bowl week.

“I’m bringing the FIESTA to Miami with GRONK BEACH BIG GAME WEEKEND presented by @MonsterEnergy! Prepare for my personal over the top oceanfront music festival featuring my friends @diplo | @kaskade| @RickRoss | @official_flo | @djcarnage | @3LAU http://www.GronkBeach.com.”

