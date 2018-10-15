Pats win shootout to end Chiefs' unbeaten start

Tom Brady passed for 340 yards, and the New England Patriots got a 28-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski as time expired Sunday night to beat the Chiefs 43-40 at Foxborough, Mass., and dump Kansas City from the unbeaten ranks.

Matched against a first-year starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brady led the Patriots on a game-winning drive in the final three minutes.

The win was the 200th in the regular season for Brady as a starting quarterback. His 39-yard strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski gave New England (4-2) a goal-to-go situation in the final seconds.

Sony Michel added 106 yards rushing for the Patriots.

Mahomes countered with 352 yards passing, going 23 of 36 with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Chiefs (5-1) rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to go up 33-30 with 8:38 remaining. Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 1-yard touchdown after rookie Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 97 yards.

Brady came right back to engineer 75-yard touchdown drive he capped with a 4-yard keeper at the 5:25 mark, putting the Patriots ahead 37-33.

New England added a 50-yard field goal with 3:15 left by Gostkowski, but Kansas City answered in one play, a 75-yard bomb from Mahomes to Hill to tie it at 40-40.

New England scored on its last four possessions of the first half to establish a 24-9 lead at the break.

After starting 1-for-4 on a series that stalled, Brady connected on 10 of 11 passes the remainder of the half. He threw for 113 yards before the break, including a 17-yard touchdown to Julian Edelman.

Mahomes, looking a bit rattled as a 23-year-old in his seventh NFL game, misfired on three balls that could have resulted in first-half touchdowns and also threw two interceptions.

The second came with four seconds left. Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the New England 15 but threw into coverage, and the Patriots’ Duron Harman snagged a pick in the end zone.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower also set up the Patriots at the Kansas City 4 with a first-quarter interception.

