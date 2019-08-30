Thomas shines in debut as Pats fall to Giants

Aug 29, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) carries the ball for yards during the first half against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Demaryius Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores in his debut, but the New England Patriots fell 31-29 to the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass., in Thursday’s preseason finale.

Kyle Lauletta threw the game-winning 14-yard touchdown to Alonzo Russell on the final play of the game, finishing 22 of 40 for 247 yards and two scores. Giants first-round rookie Daniel Jones started and went 4 of 4 for 47 yards to finish the preseason 29 of 34 for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

Just activated from the PUP list after a torn Achilles in December, Thomas had TD grabs of 35 and 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham, who finished 18 of 28 for 225 yards, the two scores and a pick. Josh Gordon, fresh off reinstatement from suspension, also debuted, catching two passes for 30 yards.

—Field Level Media