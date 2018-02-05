FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 12:34 AM / in an hour

Eagles on top 9-3 after 1st quarter of Super Bowl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery hauled in a 34-yard score over New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe to give Philadelphia a 9-3 lead after the first quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jeffery caught the touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 2:34 remaining in the opening quarter, but Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

Philadelphia received the opening kickoff and opened the scoring at 3-0 with Elliott punching in a 25-yard field goal to cap the game-starting drive.

New England knotted the score 3-3 with 4:20 left in the first period on a 26-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski.

