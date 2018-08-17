FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 3:43 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Eagles QB Foles injures shoulder in loss to Brady, Patriots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles suffered a shoulder strain in the Eagles’ 37-20 preseason loss at the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Foles was hit by Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn. Foles grabbed his throwing arm as he fell to the ground. He didn’t return and was being evaluated.

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdowns in his preseason debut, finishing 19-of-26 for 172 yards with no interceptions. He connected with Chris Hogan for a 4-yard score in the first quarter and with James White on a 20-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with an ankle injury, according to the team. The Georgia product was playing right tackle in his preseason debut.

Nate Sudfield replaced Foles, throwing for three touchdowns and 312 yards in a 22-for-39 performance.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
