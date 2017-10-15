New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion) has been ruled out for the Patriots’ Week 6 game against the Jets on Sunday. Gilmore, 27, had not been on the team’s injury report and was a full participant at practice this past week. ESPN reports the former Pro Bowler has been experiencing headaches ever since banging helmets with Buccaneers WR Mike Evans during the Patriots’ 19-14 win in Tampa on Oct. 5. Gilmore’s absence leaves the Patriots with two healthy CBs on the roster versus the Jets, Malcolm Butler and Jonathan Jones.