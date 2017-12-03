New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

DE Trey Flowers has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the host Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots announced on Saturday. Flowers, who leads the team with six sacks, has been limited all week in practice with injured ribs. He was listed as questionable on Friday. The 24-year-old sustained the injury in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 35-17 victory over the reeling Miami Dophins. Flowers has recorded 46 tackles in 11 games this season for the Patriots (9-2), who have won seven in a row.

DL Geneo Grissom was promoted by the New England Patriots from the practice squad. Grissom was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 11 after being released from the 53-man roster two days earlier. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder has appeared in 29 games as a reserve over the last three seasons and registered six tackles on defense and six special teams tackles.

WR Bernard Reedy was promoted by the New England Patriots from the practice squad. Reedy was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 22. The 26-year-old played in nine games this season for Tampa Bay and caught two passes for 21 yards and had three carries for 17 yards before being released on Nov 17.