New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

QB Tom Brady diverted questions about the Boston Globe report that his personal trainer Alex Guerrero had several privileges restricted. When asked his reaction after coach Bill Belichick told him that Guerrero wouldn’t be allowed on the sideline, Brady offered the following: “I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. How do you know what he said?” Brady said. Brady was then questioned whether the report was accurate, to which he said, “I‘m not saying anything. How do you say (Belichick) said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”