Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots

The New England Patriots brought back wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Monday, two days after he was released as rosters were cut to the NFL-mandated 53, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

He’ll take the spot of N’Keal Harry, a first-round selection in the 2019 draft who will be placed on injured reserve. An ankle injury limited Harry during much of training camp.

Harry will be eligible to return to the active roster later this season.

The Patriots signed the 31-year-old Thomas in April.

In nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, Thomas has hauled in 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Broncos traded him to the Texans last season, and he finished the year with 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games overall.

Thomas’ season ended Dec. 23 when he tore his left Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season’s production marked a decline for Thomas, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons from 2012-16. He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2015 season and has scored six touchdowns in 10 career playoff games.

The New England receiving corps now consists of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewzki and Thomas.

—Field Level Media