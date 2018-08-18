Cardinals offense looks healthy, in good hands against Saints

Arizona Cardinals fans had about as enjoyable a preseason game as fans can have Friday, as their new quarterback and two high-profile rookies were stellar in a 20-15 victory against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

But no performance mattered more than that of running back David Johnson. The one-time All-Pro, lost for the season in Week 1 last season, continued to show he is ready for a bounce-back season with a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to open the scoring.

After carrying the ball twice for 28 yards in Week 1, Johnson had 22 yards on six carries on Friday, along with a 5-yard catch.

New starting quarterback Sam Bradford was 6 of 6 for 61 yards (and has yet to throw an incomplete pass this preseason) and first-round pick Josh Rosen was 10 of 16 for 107 yards and a score. Wide receiver Christian Kirk, a second-round pick, had four receptions for 49 yards and a score.

Drew Brees did not play for the Saints.

—Field Level Media