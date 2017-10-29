Preview: Bears at Saints

The New Orleans Saints spent the last few seasons relying on Drew Brees and the offense to guide them into the win column, but it looks like the defense is finally ready to step up on a consistent basis. That defense will try to lead the Saints to a fifth consecutive win when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

New Orleans shut out the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, scored three defensive touchdowns in Week 6 and held the Green Bay Packers to 260 total yards in a 26-17 win last week. “It wasn’t like there was this huge message,” Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told reporters of the defense’s turnaround after losing the first two games. “It was more about, ‘Guys, we gotta do our job. And we can’t have the mental mistakes, and we can’t have the eye-discipline mistakes, because those are the things that come back and haunt you and come back and beat you.'” The Bears are leaning on their defense as well while rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky grows on the other side of the ball. Chicago safety Eddie Jackson scored a pair of defensive touchdowns last week as the Bears managed a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers despite Trubisky completing just four passes.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -9. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-4): Chicago made a move to get Trubisky another weapon in the passing game by trading for wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, who had fallen on the depth chart with the Los Angeles Chargers after recording career highs of 58 catches and 810 yards last season. Inman passed his physical but was held out of practice on Thursday and won’t have much time to get up to speed with his new quarterback. “As a football player, I’ve been playing since I’ve been 8 years old,” Inman told reporters. “If it comes down to it; there have always been guys that have played backyard football. Guys do it now even when they know the offense. It’s just a matter of being confident and trusting in one another.”

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-2): Just like the Bears have an impact rookie in the secondary with Jackson, New Orleans has one in cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who offer draws the coverage on the opposition’s toughest receiver. “It’s just a challenge that I’ve got to step up to and play at my highest ability. I just view it as a challenge I have to win,” Lattimore told reporters. “So far I’ve been winning. But I gotta keep it up, stay consistent.” The Saints remain explosive on offense but could be without their best receiver, Michael Thomas, who was limited in practice on Thursday and is dealing with a knee injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Saints released CB Sterling Moore on Wednesday.

2. Bears G Kyle Long (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday and plans to play on Sunday.

3. New Orleans won the last three meetings by an average of 13.7 points.

PREDICTION: Saints 24, Bears 13