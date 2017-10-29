Brees leads Saints over Bears for fifth straight win

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees completed 23 of 28 passes for 299 yards and the New Orleans Saints overcame two fourth-quarter fumbles by Mark Ingram II to hold off the Chicago Bears 20-12 Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Saints.

Ingram’s first fumble with 7:32 left gave Chicago the ball, trailing 17-6, at the Bears 28. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky then scrambled 46 yards for a first down to the New Orleans 26, and the Bears (3-5) cut the deficit to 17-12 on a 1-yard leap by running back Tarik Cohen with 3:58 left.

The Bears went for two, but Trubisky’s pass in the end zone was broken up by safety Marcus Williams, keeping it a five-point margin.

The Saints (5-2) appeared to be moving for the clinching score when Brees connected with Ted Ginn Jr. on a 53-yard pass to the Chicago 26. But Ingram was stripped again of the ball by safety Adrian Amos, setting up Chicago at the Bears 30.

But the Saints’ defense held on four downs, and Wil Lutz kicked a 49-yard field goal for a 20-12 lead with 1:35 left.

The Bears had one more chance, returning the ensuing kickoff to the Saints 43, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked off Trubisky with 1:11 remaining.

The Saints had difficulty moving the ball against the Bears’ defense in the first half, but running back Alvin Kamara scored from 8 yards out on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead. The touchdown was set up by Brees’ 54-yard throw to Brandon Coleman, who broke a sideline tackle attempt by safety Bryce Callahan.

The Saints had kicked a 32-yard field goal, but Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller was flagged for lining up offside, giving New Orleans a first down.

The Bears moved the ball better than they have in weeks -- picking up 153 yards in total offense in the first half, as many as they gained last week in a 17-3 victory over Carolina -- but they bogged down twice inside the Saints’ 25-yard line.

Trailing 7-0, Chicago used a 45-yard pass from Trubisky to Tre McBride to move to a first-and-goal at the Saints’ 6-yard line. But they lost 2 yards on three plays and had to settle for Connor Barth’s 27-yard field goal, which made it 7-3.

Then, after the Saints took a 14-3 lead on Ingram’s 2-yard touchdown leap, Trubisky engineered a good drive to the New Orleans 22. But on the next three plays, Saints defensive end David Onyemata tackled Jordan Howard for a loss, defensive end Cam Jordan hit Trubisky’s arm for an incompletion and defensive end Trey Hendrickson picked up a third-down sack to push Chicago back to the 30.

From there, Barth hooked a 47-yard field goal to the left, and the Saints led 14-3 at the half.

NOTES: The Saints inducted two new members into their Hall of Fame, LB Jonathan Vilma and G Carl Nicks. Both were a part of the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIII championship team in 2009. ... The game was costly for the Bears. TE Zach Miller landed awkwardly on his left leg on an apparent 25-yard TD catch and was carted off the field in the third quarter. The score was overruled by replay, and the Bears settled for a 44-yard field goal. ... The Bears also lost RG Kyle Long (left hand) and C Cody Whitehair (elbow) to injury and did not return.