FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US NFL
August 31, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saints shut out Rams in preseason finale

1 Min Read

With Drew Brees sitting out, Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass, running backs Boston Scott and Jonathan Williams each ran for scores and New Orleans’ special teams added a TD on a blocked punt as the Saints shut out the visiting Los Angeles Rams 28-0 on Thursday night.

The Rams also sat their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, while star running back Todd Gurley took the night off, too. Neither played throughout the entire preseason.

Hill finished 10-for-17 passing for 159 yards with the one touchdown and no picks. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.

L.A. quarterbacks Brandon Allen (7 of 13, 57 yards) and Luis Perez (8 of 15, 43 yards) each threw an interception in the loss.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.