WR Michael Thomas was added to the injury report by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans. Thomas, a second-year wide receiver from Ohio State, is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Thomas practiced all week and had not been listed on Friday’s injury report. Team officials did not disclose when the injury occurred. Thomas has 94 receptions good for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns this year.