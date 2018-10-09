NFL notebook: Ajayi (possible torn ACL) goes on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve Monday, shortly before several outlets reported he has a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 7, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (26) is consoled by head coach Doug Pederson after fumbling during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but NFL Network reported Ajayi tore the ligament Sunday while pass protecting during Philadelphia’s 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and played through it. The report adds Ajayi will have surgery Thursday, and the belief is the ACL is the only torn ligament.

Philly.com reported that the injury is to Ajayi’s left knee.

—Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked six times on Sunday and did not come out of the fourth Atlanta loss in five games unscathed.

Ryan had an X-ray on his foot following the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn said tests were negative. Ryan is expected to practice Wednesday, Quinn said, and is “good to go” for the Week 6 game against Tampa Bay.

—Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will miss the team’s Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to an NFL Network report.

The absence was expected after Fournette aggravated his hamstring injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets. He initially left the season opener against the New York Giants with the injury, missed two games and returned to face the Jets before bowing out yet again and missing Jacksonville’s Sunday loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

—Mason Crosby had one of the worst games in league history as a kicker on Sunday, but he’s not going anywhere — despite costing the Green Bay Packers in a big way at Detroit.

“We have to convert those kicks,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy told the media. “He’s a proven highly successful kicker, and I believe in him but he’s got to make those kicks. It’s a different game at halftime (if he makes those three first-half) kicks.”

Crosby missed an extra point and four field goals in the 31-23 loss. He was 10 of 11 on field goals entering Week 5.

—Panthers tight end Greg Olsen plans to practice Wednesday, optimistic the session will be another step toward his return from a fractured right foot.

Olsen, who practiced most of last week, said taking contact is the next step in his comeback from a foot injury. Olsen, who sustained the same injury in 2017, said a screw inserted during a 2017 surgery is what’s holding his foot together. He ran routes and ramped up his physical activity last week without a setback.

—Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston is “very iffy” for the Sunday night game at the New England Patriots, according to an NFL Network report.

Per the report, the hamstring injury that caused Houston to leave the Chiefs’ 30-14 victory over the Jaguars early on Sunday could “knock him out a few weeks.”

—Thomas Davis returned from a four-game suspension to a near-party atmosphere at the Carolina Panthers’ team facility, where he was greeted at the entrance by linebacker Luke Kuechly and found coach Ron Rivera wearing a T-shirt bearing Davis’ likeness with the words “I’m back!”

Rivera said Davis, whose suspension was announced in April for testing positive for a banned substance, will be in the starting 11 on Sunday, albeit on a pitch count. He said the Panthers missed Davis’ big-play impact and locker-room leadership more than anything else.

—The New York Giants plan to release offensive tackle Ereck Flowers if they can’t trade him before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

A trade appears unlikely, as Flowers’ $2.4 million base salary is guaranteed and he costs $4.6 million against the cap. Any team trading for him would owe about $1.7 million over the rest of the season. Likewise, the contract means Flowers likely would go unclaimed via waivers if released.

Flowers started the first two games this season at right tackle before being benched for 2017 undrafted free agent Chad Wheeler. He previously started 46 of 48 possible games at left tackle through 2017.

—The Dolphins are shopping wide receiver DeVante Parker, The Athletic reported. Parker, Miami’s 2015 first-round draft pick, spent four of the first five games this season on the inactive list on game day.

—The Arizona Cardinals have veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright to a one-year contract. The former Tennessee Titan and Chicago Bear was cut by the Minnesota Vikings in training camp this season.

—The San Francisco 49ers are not ruling out running back Matt Breida from next Monday night’s game in Green Bay after his ankle injury was found to be only a mid-ankle sprain after an MRI, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

—Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said the availability of receiver Rashard Higgins, who has a sprained medial collateral ligament, will be determined on a weekly basis. Jackson said Higgins won’t need surgery.

—Add starting right guard Matt Slauson to the casualty list for Indianapolis’ offensive line. The Colts announced they have placed Slauson on injured reserve, although the team didn’t reveal the injury.

—As expected, the Denver Broncos released punter Marquette King from injured reserve. King announced the transaction.

—Field Level Media