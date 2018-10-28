NFL notebook: Goodell says 'No question' London team could succeed

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that there’s “no question” a team could be successful in London, though challenges remain.

Appearing from London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that “this market, without question, could have an NFL team.”

NFL teams first started playing games in the United Kingdom in 2007, and Sunday’s contest is the last of three there this year.

“I’ve always said this in the last few years: I believe that the fan base is here for a team,” Goodell said. “Just in numbers and passion, I think the business community/commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary. I think all of those elements are here.”

—San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and knee injuries, the team announced.

Garcon was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report before the team downgraded him on Saturday. Garcon didn’t practice all week while nursing the ailments.

The 32-year-old Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns this season.

—Jeremy Maclin’s hopes of landing with a team this season are over, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

Maclin, 30, will have surgery to repair a nagging hamstring injury and focus on returning next year instead.

The free-agent wide receiver was cut in March after a disappointing season in Baltimore, finishing with 40 catches for 440 yards and three scores. The Ravens saved $5 million against the salary cap by releasing him.

