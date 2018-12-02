Giants survive wild Bears rally for OT win

Odell Beckham Jr. threw one touchdown pass and caught another score, and the New York Giants held on for a 30-27 overtime win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

Aldrick Rosas kicked a tie-breaking field goal from 44 yards on the Giants’ first possession of overtime. New York (4-8) then relied on its defense to stop the final drive from the Bears, who forced overtime by erasing a 10-point deficit in the final 75 seconds.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree had two interceptions for the Giants, including one that he returned for a touchdown. Beckham tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Russell Shepard and hauled in a 1-yard score just nine minutes later.

Adam Shaheen, Akiem Hicks and Anthony Miller scored for Chicago (8-4), which had its winning streak snapped at five games. Running back Tarik Cohen took the ball on a reverse and tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Miller to even the score on the final play of regulation.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning finished 19 of 35 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also was sacked three times.

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel overcame early struggles in his second consecutive start in place of injured signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky. Daniel completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

New York led 27-17 with 1:53 remaining after a 37-yard field goal by Rosas before the Bears stormed back.

Cody Parkey cut the deficit to seven points when he connected on a 21-yard field goal with 1:15 remaining.

Moments later, the Bears recovered an onside kick and proceeded once again to march down the field. After a pass-interference gave Chicago the ball on the 1 with three seconds remaining, Daniel handed the ball to Trey Burton, who handed it to Cohen, who lobbed a pass to an open Miller in the end zone to make it 27-all.

New York built a 24-14 lead after three quarters thanks in large part to Beckham, who played a role in back-to-back touchdowns to help the Giants erase a 14-10 halftime deficit.

Hicks, a defensive tackle, scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 late in the first half. The 6-foot-5, 332-pounder rumbled across the goal line to become the first Bears defensive lineman to rush for a touchdown since William “Refrigerator” Perry in Super Bowl XX.

