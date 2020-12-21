Mayfield, Browns continue playoff push, down Giants

Baker Mayfield passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 20-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

Slideshow ( 40 images )

Nick Chubb rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries for the Browns (10-4), who bolstered their AFC playoff hopes and moved closer to ending a 17-season playoff drought. Jarvis Landry caught seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown and Austin Hooper also had a scoring reception as Cleveland won for the fifth time in the past six games.

Graham Gano’s two field goals represented all the points for the Giants (5-9), who have lost two straight games after winning their previous four contests. New York is one game behind first-place Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

New York’s Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) was inactive. Colt McCoy started in his place and completed 19 of 31 passes for 221 yards.

Mayfield was an efficient 27-of-32 passing for the Browns, who executed two 95-yard touchdown drives while controlling the clock for 34:03. Cleveland held a 392-288 edge in total offense and accumulated 24 first downs to New York’s 14.

Former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays for the Giants due to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett being sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland’s second 95-yard excursion lasted 8:04 and all but put the game away. The 14-play drive was capped by Chubb’s 1-yard run to make it 20-3 with 12:53 left in the game.

Gano booted a 39-yard field goal with 4:07 remaining to pull the Giants within 14 but there was no final push at a comeback.

Mayfield was 17-of-19 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Browns held a 13-3 lead at the break.

Gano kicked a 37-yard field goal with 4:12 left in the first quarter for the Giants, who failed to convert on fourth-down plays from the Browns’ 8- and 6-yard lines in the half.

Mayfield connected with Hooper for a 2-yard score with 12:31 remaining in the half to put Cleveland ahead. He later capped the first 95-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring pass with 21 seconds left to Landry, who was called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty for taunting and Cody Parkey’s ensuing 48-yard extra-point attempt clanked off the right upright.

--Field Level Media