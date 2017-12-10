Preview: Cowboys at Giants

A December meeting between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys had the potential to be a key NFC East meeting when the schedule was released, but things didn’t quite work out that way. The last-place Giants will be operating under an interim coach and will have Eli Manning back under center when they host the Cowboys on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will serve as the interim head coach for New York the rest of the way after the team fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday. “I feel for Coach McAdoo -- he’s been a great coach for me, a great friend,” Manning told reporters. “We had a great relationship; I hope we continue to have one. I was able to have a good talk with him Sunday before the game and then got to see him Monday before he left as well. So, I have great respect for Coach McAdoo and I don’t think this is his fault, but obviously, just where the team is, the Giants had to make a decision, and that’s what happens when you’re 2-10.” The Cowboys aren’t where they thought they would be, either, and they sit two games out of a wild-card spot in the NFC with four games left. “The biggest thing we tried to preach to our guys is just to prepare for the opportunity that we have on Sunday,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett told reporters. “It’s the same thing we’re preaching right now to our team, to get ready for this opportunity that we have. Each day’s worth of preparation is critical to allow us to play our best.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -3.5. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (6-6): Dallas’ offense isn’t the same with running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended, but they did manage to snap a three-game losing streak -- during which it averaged 7.3 points -- with a 38-14 thrashing of the Washington Redskins last week. Alfred Morris ran for 127 yards and a score in that win, but quarterback Dak Prescott was limited to 102 yards passing and suffered a bruised hand. “We think he’s going to be functional,” Garrett told reporters of Prescott, who has been practicing all week. “The biggest thing is gripping the ball and being able to throw it the way you want to throw it naturally, but he’s a tough guy, he’s a physically tough guy, he’s a mentally tough guy.”

ABOUT THE GIANTS (2-10): The final straw for McAdoo and Reese was likely the botched handling of Manning, who had his streak of starts end at 210 when McAdoo decided to give backup Geno Smith a start last week. Spagnuolo quickly took the drama out of the quarterback situation by reinstalling Manning as the starter. “I‘m excited,” Manning told reporters. “I‘m excited about the opportunity to play this week, to get back on the field with teammates and go get to play the Dallas Cowboys. Played these guys a bunch. Look forward to going out there in our home stadium and getting a win.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is questionable while G Justin Pugh (back) is doubtful.

2. Cowboys LB Sean Lee (hamstring) is expected to play on Sunday.

3. Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a 19-3 home win on Sep. 10.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 28, Giants 14