Prescott's four TDs help Cowboys rally past Giants

Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns passes and completed a two-point conversion to Michael Gallup with 1:12 left to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a 36-35 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Prescott completed a 32-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Cole Beasley on fourth-and-15 to set up the two-point conversion. Originally, Beasley was called out of bounds, but upon review, Beasley was ruled to have gotten his knee down before his elbows landed out of bounds.

The Giants got a 34-yard kick return to near midfield, but Eli Manning misfired on four straight plays, and New York turned the ball over on downs.

Prescott went 27 of 44 for 387 yards. He also threw touchdown passes of 13, 19 and 39 yards to tight end Blake Jarwin, who became the first Dallas tight end to catch three scores in a game since Billy Joe DuPree.

Dallas played most of its starters and heads into the postseason having won seven of eight games. The Cowboys (10-6) are locked into the fourth seed in the NFC and will play either Minnesota or Seattle at AT&T Stadium next week.

The teams combined to score 32 fourth-quarter points, with four lead changes in the frame.

Eli Manning and the Giants head into a murky offseason after falling to 5-11.

Manning played well after turning the ball over on the Giants’ first two series. He completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception and a lost fumble.

Dallas held running back Ezekiel Elliott, right guard Zack Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith out of the regular-season finale. Martin and Smith have dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season.

Despite not playing, Elliott finished the season as the NFL’s rushing leader with 1,434 yards. Los Angeles Rams’ running back Todd Gurley, Elliott’s nearest competitor with 1,251 yards, was ruled out of the Rams’ game against San Francisco.

New York’s Saquon Barkley was in third place and needed 237 yards to catch Elliott. The Cowboys held Barkley to 109 yards on the ground, though he set a record for most receptions by a rookie running back in a season (91). Barkley also set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns (11) by a rookie.

